UDoH COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 1,113 new cases reported in past day

UTAH, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported three COVID-19 deaths documented in the past day, and 1,113 more cases.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox reacted to the report by asking Utahns to exercise their choice to become vaccinated:

“Today’s case count is another step in the wrong direction for our state. But we remain confident in vaccines to help us turn the tide. Unfortunately, nearly everyone who is getting sick, and who will end up in the hospital because of today’s case counts, is unvaccinated. This pandemic of the unvaccinated is tragic because it is preventable. It has never been easier to get a vaccine. While we are encouraged by increases in vaccinations, we need more people to protect themselves and their families.”

Total known cases in Utah are now 431,256, and deaths here to 2,447.

The three who died were:

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

One of the deaths occurred before July 1, UDoH said.

Vaccinations administered in Utah number 3,009,594, which is 8,122 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,910,139, an increase of 5,757 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,300,071, an increase of 9,993 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 691 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 353 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,526.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 cases broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah