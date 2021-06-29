UDoH COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 361 new cases documented since Monday

UTAH, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus deaths and 361 new positive cases documented in the past day.

Lab-confirmed Utah cases now stand at 414,565 since reports began at the start of the pandemic. Documented deaths here now number 2,368.

We will report 2,368 total deaths, which is three more than were reported Monday.

The three who died, all of whom were hospitalized, were:

A Box Elder County woman between 25 and 44

A Davis County man between 45 and 64

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,851,187, an increase of 4,519 since Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been give to 2,790,264 people, an increase of 3,272 since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,095,549, an increase of 5,452 since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 364 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%.

There are 225 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,481.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah