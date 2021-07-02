UDoH COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 431 new cases documented since Thursday

UTAH, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported three more coronavirus deaths and 431 new positive cases documented in the past day.

Lab-confirmed Utah cases now stand at 416,110 since reports began at the start of the pandemic.

There have now been 2,378 total deaths.

The three, who all were hospitalized at the time of death, were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84

A Cache County man, between 45 and 64.

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,871,078, an increase of 5,726 since Thursday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been give to 2,803,361 people, an increase of 4,182 since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,119,725, an increase of 7,369 since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 401 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.8%.

There are 254 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,551.

UDoH also noted that beginning with this July 4 weekend, the department will only be updating the public data dashboard on official business days. State offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of July 4. As a result, the next update of the dashboard will occur on Tuesday, July 6.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

