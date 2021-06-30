UDoH COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 574 new cases documented since Tuesday

UTAH, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported three more coronavirus deaths and 574 new positive cases documented in the past day.

That is up from 361 positive cases reported Tuesday, an increase of 213 cases. Lab-confirmed Utah cases now stand at 415,139 since reports began at the start of the pandemic.

There have now been 2,371 total deaths.

The three who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,859,376, an increase of 8,189 since Tuesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been give to 2,795,039 people, an increase of 4,775 since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,104,791, an increase of 9,242 since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 372 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.5%.

There are 247 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,4508.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah