UDoH COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 540 new cases documented since Wednesday

UTAH, July 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported four more coronavirus deaths and 540 new positive cases documented in the past day.

Lab-confirmed Utah cases now stand at 415,679 since reports began at the start of the pandemic.

There have now been 2,375 total deaths.

The four who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,865,352, an increase of 5,976 since Wednesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been give to 2,799,179 people, an increase of 4,140 since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,112,356, an increase of 7,565 since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 384 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.6%.

There are 257 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,526.

UDoH also noted that beginning with this July 4 weekend, the department will only be updating the public data dashboard on official business days. State offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of July 4. As a result, the next update of the dashboard will occur on Tuesday, July 6.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah