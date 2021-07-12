UDoH COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, 1,238 new cases confirmed since Friday

UTAH, July 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 1,238 newly confirmed cases since the last report, which was Friday.

Documented COVID-19 cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 418,976. Cases confirmed on Saturday numbered 486. Sunday’s number was 264.

The report also notes that seven cases were removed from previous days.

Confirmed Utah coronavirus deaths now number 2,399. The six deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 2,915,971, an increase of 13,951 since Sunday, the report says. People tested number 2,834,431, which is an increase of 8,835, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 447 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.

There are 220 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the report says. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 17,822.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah