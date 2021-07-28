UDoH COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, 843 new cases reported in past day

UTAH, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths documented in the past day, and 843 more cases.

That brings total known cases in Utah to 430,143, and deaths here to 2,447.

The six who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized

Vaccinations administered in Utah number 3,001,472, which is 6,578 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,904,382, an increase of 6,834 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,290,078, an increase of 11,602 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 649 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 350 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,476.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 cases broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah