UDoH COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 613 new cases reported in past day

UTAH, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven COVID-19 deaths documented in the past day, and 613 more cases.

That brings total known cases in Utah to 429,300, and deaths here to 2,441.

The seven who died, all of whom were hospitalized, were:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64

A Millard County woman between 45 and 64

A Salt Lake County woman between 24 and 44

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84

A Uintah County woman between 45 and 64

A Washington County man between 25 and 44

Vaccinations administered in Utah number 2,994,894, which is 5,204 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,897,548, an increase of 4,333 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 5,278,476, an increase of 7,444 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 653 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 338 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,426.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 cases broken down by area of the state.