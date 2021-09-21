UDoH: Data shows potential for serious harm, no COVID-19 benefits from using ivermectin

UTAH, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health issued a warning statement Tuesday after a patient was seriously impacted after self-treating COVID-19 with ivermectin, a drug most commonly used by vets to deworm livestock and pets.

Research has shown no benefits in using ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment, the statement says, adding that about half the people who take large doses of the drug hoping to treat coronavirus end up hospitalized due to effects of the drug.

“Recently, the Utah Department of Health became aware of a patient who ingested large doses of ivermectin in an attempt to treat symptoms of COVID-19,” the UDoH statement says. “The patient suffered serious health effects and was taken to a Utah hospital.

“Ivermectin is NOT a COVID-19 drug; there is no data to suggest this drug has any impact on COVID-19 infection. The continued promotion of the drug has led to an increase in people buying veterinary ivermectin and being hospitalized due to side effects of ingesting the drug. The CDC and the American Association of Poison Control Centers have seen a recent increase in calls related to severe side effects due to ivermectin.”

Dr. Leisha Nolen, Utah State epidemiologist, asked providers to stop supplying the drug to COVID-19 patients.

“I strongly encourage clinical providers to consider the harm they may cause if they provide ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 infection,” she said in a prepared statement. “While there is no data showing it helps with COVID-19 there is very strong data showing it can do harm. I also encourage pharmacists to question any prescriptions for high-dose ivermectin that is inappropriate for their clients.”

Amberly Johnson, director of the Utah Poison Control Center, said the center has seen a 4.5 times higher rate of ivermectin exposures in 2021 compared with 2020.

“Ivermectin exposures related to the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 account for 56% of exposures reported to us for this drug in 2021,” she said in the UDoH statement. “Fifty percent of people who called us after using ivermectin as a way to treat or prevent COVID-19 have received medical help because of the exposure.”

Call the Utah Poison Control Center if you have taken ivermectin and are worried about side effects, the statement says. Poison specialists are available 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222. For emergencies, call 911.

Veterinary ivermectin is used to treat parasites in horses and other animals and is not safe for human use, it says. Human ivermectin treatments have much lower doses than ivermectin used in large animals and are not approved by the FDA to treat or prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.

“To date, there is no evidence that ivermectin can treat or prevent COVID-19. The FDA strongly discourages self-treatment of COVID-19 with ivermectin because it can result in serious injury and hospitalization.”

Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian, said he finds “the recent uptick in reports of ivermectin misuse are concerning. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food does not endorse the misuse of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and encourages individuals to consult with a qualified healthcare provider before undergoing any course of treatment.”

In addition to the dangers of becoming seriously ill, the American Veterinary Medical Association warns this can lead to local shortages of veterinary-use approved ivermectin products critical for the health of livestock. The AVMA has developed warning signs for veterinarians and retailers, which can be downloaded here.

“If you have questions about COVID-19, please talk to a healthcare provider. The most effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Talk to your healthcare provider about available COVID-19 vaccines and treatment options. Your provider can help determine the best option for you, based on your health history.”

The FDA issued its own warning last month about the use of ivermectin. Read it below.