UDoH issues plea to Utahns to get vaccinated as daily COVID-19 case count rises to 873

UTAH, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has issued a plea for Utahns to get vaccinated as 873 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, as well as four more deaths.

“We have the tool to end the disruption and inconveniences of COVID-19 on our lives and the economy — vaccination,” the statement said. “More than 186 million Americans have chosen to get vaccinated under the most intense safety monitoring in history. In Utah, more than 1.6 million Utahns have had at least one dose and 1.4 million are fully vaccinated.

“Nearly all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are now among those who have chosen to not get vaccinated,” the statement said.

“Studies from across the globe continue to show the vaccines work. They are safe and effective. Serious side effects are rare. The benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of getting the vaccine AND getting COVID-19 as a disease. Vaccination is a safer, more effective, and longer lasting way to build immunity, including for those who have already been diagnosed with COVID. Vaccination is key to keeping our children in school and free from the disruptions to their learning and extracurricular activities that we experienced last school year. Choosing to get vaccinated will protect your family, our schools, and communities.

“We ask all Utahns to carefully consider getting vaccinated and to seek out credible information about the vaccines from their healthcare provider and reputable health organizations. Vaccinations are FREE and available to anyone 12 and older. There are hundreds of vaccine providers across the state. More information can be found at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/.”

Utah’s known coronavirus cases now stand at 425,603 and documented deaths here to 2,424.

The four who died, all hospitalized at time of death, were:

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident

A female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident

One of the deaths occurred before July 1, the statement said.

Vaccines administered in Utah stand at 2,963,291, which is 6,434 more than Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,872,453 people, an increase of 5,004 people tested in the past day. Tests administered number 5,236,674, an increase of 9,335 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 622 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 295 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,204.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah