UDoH modifying operations at state-operated testing sites

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is modifying operations at state-operated testing sites in order to accommodate surging demand and in order to better manage wait times.

The operational changes will go into effect Saturday, Jan. 8, said a news release from UDoH.

Testing by appointment only at select sites: The following sites will transition to testing by appointment-only: Cannon Health Building (including traveler testing), Bountiful, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, and West Jordan. These sites routinely experience the highest demand and longest wait times. People can make appointments to be tested at these sites by visiting testutah.com.

Modified closing procedures: Due to the high volume at test sites, you must arrive at least one hour prior to a site’s publicized closing times in order to be tested. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the line after this time. Those who arrive after the line has closed will be offered at-home test kits, if available, or will be asked to return the following day.

Event and employer testing: State-operated testing sites will no longer provide testing for people who need a test to attend events, or for people who need regular testing for their work. Anyone needing testing for these reasons should visit this web site and search for non-state sponsored testing locations (see screenshot below) or work directly with the event or their employer to identify other testing options.

General testing guidance: Anyone seeking testing should be prepared for long lines right now. It’s possible your wait could be from 30 minutes to four hours. “We ask you to be patient and respectful of one another and our staff,” the news release said. “If you are symptomatic and choose not to be tested, we recommend you stay home and away from others for five days after your symptoms started and you no longer have symptoms.”