UDoH report 8 COVID-19 deaths, 1,032 new cases in past day

UTAH, Feb. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported eight newly documented coronavirus deaths and 1,032 new cases since Wednesday‘s report.

Known positive cases now stand at 917,223 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 141 were in school children: 73 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 25 in ages 11 through 13, and 43 in ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Utah’s known COVID-19 death cases now stand at 4,344. Of the eight newly reported deaths, one occurred prior to Jan. 17 of this year. Those who died were:

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 an d64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,912,322 total vaccines administered, which is 4,983 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,890,799 people tested since the beginning of the pandemic. This is an increase of 4,685 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,137,279 tests administered, and increase of 11,135 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,164 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 27.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.1%.

There are 476 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 32,767.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents