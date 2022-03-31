UDoH reports 1 COVID-19 death, 140 new cases confirmed in past day

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported one more COVID-19 death and 140 new cases confirmed since Wednesday‘s report.

Known cases in Utah now number 927,922 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 12 were in school children: six cases in ages 5 through 10, two cases in ages 11 through 13, and four cases in ages 14 through 17.

Total known deaths now number 4,714. One previously reported death, that of a Sevier County man between 65 and 84 and hospitalized, was redacted after further review.

The newly reported death was of a Washington County man between 65 and 84 and hospitalized, occurred prior to Feb. 28 of this year, the UDoH statement says.

Note: After today, COVID-19 reports will be issued only once a week, on Thursdays. That is when the Utah COVID-19 website will be updated as well.

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 5,008,767 total vaccines administered, which is 3,447 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the statement says.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 5,0129,199 people tested. This is an increase of 4,123 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,410,984 tests administered. This is an increase of 4,123 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 111 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.

There are 93 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,034.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents