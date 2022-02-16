UDoH reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,392 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,392 new cases documented since Tuesday’s report.

Total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 916,191. Of the new cases, 183 were in school children: 86 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 38 in ages 11 through 13, and 59 in ages 14 through 17 since Tuesday.

Documented deaths here number 4,336. Of the 10 newly documented deaths, one occurred prior to Jan. 16 of this year. The deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,907,339 vaccines administered, which is 3,517 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,886,114 people tested, and increase of 5,269 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 9,126,144 tests administered, an increase of 13,014 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,296 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 28.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.6%.

There are 498 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,709.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents