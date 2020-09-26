UDoH reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,017 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 69,547.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported in the same period, so total deaths remain at 448.

Lab tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak number 805,079, with 9,862 people tested yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 951 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.8%.

Currently, 187 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 3,702.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 53,806. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

See the chart below for numbers broken down by area of the state.