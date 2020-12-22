UDoH reports 12 COVID deaths, 2,302 new cases in past day; 8,518 vaccines given

UTAH, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 2,302 more positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Total positive cases now stand at 255,085. Documented deaths since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,173.

Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Utah County women between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County resident between 65 and 84m not hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccine doses administered in Utah number 8,518.

Tests administered number 1,657,278. Of those, 8,360 people were tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,478 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.7%.

There are 544 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,218.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.