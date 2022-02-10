UDoH reports 13 more deaths, 1.9K new COVID-19 cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 13 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,935 new cases since the last report, Wednesday.

UDoH reports cases of the coronavirus documented since the beginning of the pandemic number 909,109. Of the newly reported cases, 319 were in school children: 155 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 67 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 97 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Known COVID-19 deaths here now number 4,250. One of the 13 new deaths occurred prior to Jan. 10 of this year. Those who died were:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Garfield County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 an d84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Three Utah County men, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,883,853 total vaccines administered, which is 6,017 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,859,224 people tested. This is an increase of 6,274 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,059,435 tests administered, an increase of 15,624 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,956 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 33.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 19.5%.

There are 650 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,294.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents