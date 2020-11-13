UDoH reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours; 473 patients hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, but said data regarding case counts and test data are incomplete due to technical issues with the system used by the department.

Due to the technical issues, case and testing information provided is incomplete and artificially low, a department statement says.

“The case count and testing data presented below were compiled prior to the system malfunctioning early this morning,” the statement says. “As a result, today’s case counts and tests reported are incomplete and are artificially low. The remainder of yesterday’s cases and tests will be added to our report tomorrow. This will make tomorrow’s reported cases and tests appear higher.

“Data on hospitalizations and deaths are generated from another system, and are not impacted.”

The 14 Utahns who died, bringing Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 death rate to 701, were:

A Box Elder County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Box Elder County woman between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Morgan County man between ages 45 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Morgan County man between ages 65 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

Two Salt Lake County women between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 45 and 64, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death



COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Utah number 473. Those hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak number 6,591.

Numbers that may be artificially low

All the following numbers (*) are the ones that may be artificially low due to technical problems with one of the two data systems used in the UDoH’s daily COVID-19 reports.

Positive cases stand at *145,789 positive cases today, an increase of *2,150 cases in the past 24 hours.

The UDoH reports *1,121,6706 tests performed, with *12,157 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is *2,616 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is *23.5%.