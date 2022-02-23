Utah records 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 614 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 614 more cases documented since Tuesday‘s report.

Cases now stand at 920,904 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of he new cases, 75 were in school-aged children: 45 cases in children ages 5 through 10, nine in ages 11 through 13, and 21 in ages 14 through 17 since Tuesday.

Deaths documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic number 4,392. Of the 20 newly reported deaths, one occurred prior to Jan. 23 of this year.

The deaths were of:

Two Davis County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 45 an d64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown.

Three Salt Lake County men, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,932,252 total vaccines administered, which is 3,921 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,912,265 people tested, an increase of 3,428 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,189,583 tests administered, an increase of 8,536 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 689 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 20.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.8%.

There are 358 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 33,024.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents