UDoH reports 21 more documented COVID-19 deaths, 2,189 cases in past day

UTAH, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 21 COVID-19 deaths and 2,189 more cases since Thursday.

One of the deaths was of a male, between a male between 15-24, a Salt Lake County resident, who was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

Of the new cases, 544 were in school children, the UDoH says. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 number 210; cases in ages 11 through 13 number 155; cases in children ages 14 through 18 number 179.

Total documented cases in Utah now number 479,979.

Total deaths here stand at 2,724. The other 21 people who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 25-44, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

2 males, between 45-64, Wasatch County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH said a total of 3,323,167 people have now been vaccinated, an increase of 7,445 doses since Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH statement says.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 3,259,906 people, an increase of 14,445 since Thursday. Total tests administered number 5,871,001, which is 22,946 more than Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,511 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,861.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah