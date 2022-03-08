UDoH reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths and 100 more cases documented since Monday.

Known Utah COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 924,891. Of the new cases, 21 are in school children: six cases in children ages 5 through 10, three cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 12 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Deaths here number 4,485 total deaths, which is 24 more deaths than Monday. Ten of the deaths occurred prior to Feb. 8 of this year.

The new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 85, not hospitalized

An Iron County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 25 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,964,935 total vaccines administered, which is 2,047 more than Monday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,956,109 people tested. This is an increase of 2,493 people tested since Monday.

It reports 9,288,108 total tests, and increase of 5,670 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 259 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%.

There are 238 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,532.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents