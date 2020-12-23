UDoH reports 24 COVID deaths, 2,612 new cases in past day; 11,380 vaccines given

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 24 COVID-19 deaths and 2,612 more positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Total positive cases now stand at 257,697. Documented deaths since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,196. One previous death has been removed from the total and is under further investigation.

Those who died were:

A woman between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A woman older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman female between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Two women older than 85, Salt Lake County residents, long-term care facility residents

A woman, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A woman, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Three women between 65-84, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A man, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccine doses administered in Utah number 11,380.

Tests administered number 1,666,879. Of those, 9,601 people were tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,419 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.7%.

There are 560 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,327.

Officials noted Wednesday that case count data will not be updated Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah