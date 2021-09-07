UDoH reports 27 COVID-19 documented deaths since Friday, 4.6K new known cases, 1.1K cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported 27 COVID-19 deaths and 4,657 more cases since the last report, which was Friday.

Of the new cases since Friday, 1,151 were in school children, the UDoH says. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 number 493; cases in ages 11 through 13 number 290; cases in children ages 14 through 18 number 368.

Total documented cases in Utah now number 474,086. Twenty-nine cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Total deaths here stand at 2,685. Those who died since Friday were:

A Beaver County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Davis County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis Count man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County female between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Uintah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

Vaccines administered in Utah number 3,296,467, which is 15,438 more than Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH statement says.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 3,217,671 people, an increase of 38,555 since Friday. Total tests administered number 5,802,025, which is 58,564 more than Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,382 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 482 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,603.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah