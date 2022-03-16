UDoH reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 183 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 183 newly confirmed cases since Tuesday’s report.

Documented coronavirus cases in Utah now stand at 926,149. Of the new cases, 25 are among school-aged children: 10 cases in ages 5 through 10, six cases in ages 11 through 13, and nine cases in ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Known Utah deaths from the virus now number 4,553. Of the three newly reported deaths, two occurred prior to Feb. 16. Those who died were:

A Salt Lake City man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman between ages 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,981,152 total vaccines administered, which is 2,097 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 4,975,582 people tested. This is an increase of 2,210 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 9,332,206 total tests. This is an increase of 6,516 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 162 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 172 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,747.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents