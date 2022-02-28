UDoH reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 896 documented cases since Friday

UTAH, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 896 new cases since the last report, issued on Friday.

Documented coronavirus cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now total 922,852. Forty-nine more cases have been removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Of the newly reported cases, 105 were in school children: 48 in children ages 5 through 10, 28 in ages 11 through 13, and 29 in ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

COVID-19 deaths now stand at 4,411. The three newly reported deaths were of all of people between 65 and 84 who were hospitalized. They were an Iron County woman, a Salt Lake County man and a Utah County woman.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,945,449 vaccines administered which is 4,877 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab Tests:

UDoH reports 4,929,676 people tested. This is an increase of 9,532 people tested since Friday.

It reports 9,229,690 total tests. This is an increase of 21,003 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 438 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.9%.

There are 326 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,213.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents