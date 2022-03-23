UDoH reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 119 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday announced 35 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 119 new cases since Tuesday’s report.

Positive cases confirmed in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 927,013. Of the new cases, nine are in school children: two in children ages 5 through 10, four in ages 11 through 13, and three cases in ages 14 through 17 in the past day.

Known coronavirus deaths here now stand at 4,645. Of the new deaths, 31 occurred prior to Feb. 23 of this year. The new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Cache County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Duchesne County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Garfield County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

An Iron County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

Two Iron County men between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

Two Iron County men, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Summit County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Wasatch County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

Five Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Weber County man 18 and 24, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

Vaccines

UDoH reports a total of 4,993,585 vaccines administered, which is 2,025 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 3.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH statement says.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,994,674 people tested. This is an increase of 3,013 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,371,761 total tests administered, which is 6,424 more than Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 126 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

There are 120 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 33,888.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents