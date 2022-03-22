UDoH reports 38 deaths, 109 new COVID-19 cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 38 deaths and 109 new COVID-19 cases documented since its last report, issued Monday. 31 of the deaths occurred prior to Feb. 22 of this year.

Known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now total 926,894.

Of the new cases, 20 were in school children: five in children ages 5 through 10, six in ages 11 through 13, and nine in ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Documented coronavirus deaths here now number 4,610. The 38 new confirmed deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man between, 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Carbon County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Davis County men between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Kane County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Morgan County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake Count woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown.

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 45 and 65, not hospitalized

Two Utah County women between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care facility status unknown

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A man, county unknown, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,991,560 total vaccines administered, which is 1,799 more than Monday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 3.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and two times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 4,991,661 people tested, an increase of 2,507 people tested since Monday.

It reports 9,365,337 total tests. This is an increase of 5,468 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 134 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

There are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,872.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents