UDoH reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 255 more cases confirmed since Friday

UTAH, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 255 more cases and four more COVID-19 deaths confirmed since the last report, issued Friday.

Utah’s known COVID-19 cases now number 927,551 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 32 were in school children: 18 cases in children ages 5 through 10, five cases in children ages 11 through 13, and nine cases in children ages 14 through 7 since Friday.

Total known coronavirus cases now number 4,706. Of the four newly confirmed deaths, two occurred prior to Feb. 28 of this year.

The deaths are of:

A Cache County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care-facility residence status unknown.

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Note: After Thursday of this week, COVID-19 reports will be issued only once a week, on Thursdays, in keeping with Gov. Spencer Cox’s previously announced decision.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 5,001,601 total vaccines administered, which is 3,914 more than Friday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 1.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people, UDoH says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The department reports 5,007,159 people tested for COVID-19, an increase of 6,813 people tested since Friday.

It reports 9,396,431 total tests administered. This is an increase of 12,865 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 116 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

There are 102 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents