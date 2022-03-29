UDoH reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 98 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported five newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 98 new cases since it’s last report, issued Monday.

Confirmed positive cases now stand at 927,649 since the beginning of the pandemic. Seventeen of the new cases were among school children: eight in children ages 5 through 10, four in children ages 11 through 13, and five cases in ages 14 through 17 since Monday’s report.

Know coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 4,711. Of the five newly reported deaths, of all males, four occurred prior to Feb. 28.

The deaths were of:

A Carbon County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County resident between 25 and 44, hospitalization and care-facility resident status unknown

A Tooele County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Uintah County resident between 65 and 84, Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalization and care-facility resident status unknown

A Weber County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care-facility resident status unknown

Note: Starting Thursday of this week, the state will release COVID-19 numbers updates only once a week, on Thursdays, in keeping with an order by Gov. Spencer Cox.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 5,003,106 total vaccines administered, which is 1,505 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 2.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the statement says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 5,009,144 people tested. This is an increase of 1,985 people tested since Monday.

It reports 9,400,724 total tests administered. This is an increase of 4,293 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 113 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

There are 97 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 34,000.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents