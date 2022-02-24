UDoH reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 627 new cases in past day

UTAH, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths and 627 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Utah coronavirus cases documented since the beginning of the pandemic now number 921,531. Of the cases reported since Wednesday, 66 were in school children: 29 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 12 in ages 11 through 13, and 25 in ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Known Utah deaths now total 4,397. The five new deaths were all of Salt Lake County residents. They were:

A man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A man, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

A woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

Vaccines administered here now total 4,935,407, which is 3,155 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs. Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,916,605 people tested for the virus. This is an increase of 4,340 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,200,328 tests administered, an increase of 10,745 tests in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 637 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 19.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.4%.

There are 395 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,073.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents