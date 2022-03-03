UDoH reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 396 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 396 new cases since Wednesday‘s report.

Documented coronavirus cases here now stand at We will report 923,987 positive cases today. Of the new cases, 52 were among school children: 24 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 13 in ages 11 through 13, and 15 in ages 14 through 17 in the past 24 hours.

Total known deaths here since the beginning of the pandemic now number 4,442. Of the new deaths, one occurred prior to Feb. 3 of this year.

The new deaths were of:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,954,299 total vaccines administered, which is 3,488 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,941,377 people tested. This is an increase of 4,063 people tested since yesterday.

It reports 9,256,660 total tests administered. This is an increase of 9,715 tests since Wednesday.

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 367 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.6%.

There are 299 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,372.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents