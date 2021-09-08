UDoH reports 8 more documented COVID-19 deaths, including Iron County woman between 15 and 24

UTAH, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 1,539 more cases since Tuesday.

One of the deaths was of a female, between 15-24, Iron County resident, who was hospitalized at time of death.

Of the new cases, 362 were in school children, the UDoH says. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 number 138; cases in ages 11 through 13 number 99; cases in children ages 14 through 18 number 125.

Total documented cases in Utah now number 475,625.

Total deaths here stand at 2,693. The other seven individuals that died were:

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH said of the number of people that have been vaccinated: “Unfortunately, vaccine data will not be updated today. These data are currently undergoing a quality analysis. We hope to resume vaccine data reporting tomorrow.”

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, the UDoH statement says.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, it says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 3,228,020 people, an increase of 10,349 since Tuesday. Total tests administered number 5,820,173, which is 18,148 more than Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,362 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 483 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,699.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah