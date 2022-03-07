UDoH reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 543 new cases since Friday

UTAH, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths since Friday’s report.

Total known cases now stand at 924,791. Six cases were removed from the total county through data quality analysis.

School children accounted for 62 of the new cases: 31 cases in children ages 5 through 10, nine cases in ages 11 through 13, and 22 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now number 4,461. One death, reported on Feb. 24, has been retracted. Four of the new deaths occurred prior to Feb. 7.

The nine newly reported deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 18 and 24, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Sevier County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,962,888 vaccines administered, which is 6,112 more than Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

UDoH reports 4,953,616 people tested. This is an increase of 8,981 people tested since Friday.

It reports 9,282,438 tests administered. This is an increase of 18,537 tests since Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 282 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6%.

There are 261 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,497.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents