UDoH reports a dozen more deaths, 343 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

UTAH, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 343 new coronavirus cases since its last report, issued Friday.

Cases documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now number 926,785.

School-aged children account for 39 of today’s newly announced cases:17 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 10 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 12 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Documented deaths here now stand at 4,572 total deaths. One case, that of an Emery County woman between 65 and 84, reported on Nov. 11, 2021, has been redacted after further study.

Of the 12 new deaths, five occurred prior to Feb. 21, the UDoH statement says. Those who died were:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County women between 65 and 84, residents of long-term care facilities

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,989,761 vaccines administered, which is 4,500 more than Friday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 3.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH says.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and two times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people, the agency says.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests

UDoH reports 4,989,154 people tested. This is an increase of 9,620 people tested since Friday.

It reports 9,359,869 total tests. This is an increase of 18,048 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 134 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.8%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,850.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents