UDoH says 12 counties now listed as ‘high’ in COVID-19 transmission index

UTAH, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Health officials said Thursday morning that 12 counties are now listed as “high” in the COVID-19 transmission index; the highest number since early March.

Counties in the high transmission index are: Box Elder, Carbon, Duchesne, Iron, Juab, Millard, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele, Uintah and Washington.

“Today, we have 12 counties listed as ‘high’ transmission in the #COVID19 transmission index,” said a tweet from UDoH. “This is the first time since early March this many counties have had ‘high’ transmission.”

This is being driven largely by increasing ICU utilization throughout the state, a follow-up tweet said. “Too many people are ending up in the hospital, not just from COVID, but from injuries and other illnesses,” the tweet said. “Our hospitals, and our health care workers, need some relief.”

In 11 of these 12 counties, less than 60% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The #COVID19 pandemic is not over,” a follow-up tweet said. “But the #vaccine can end it. If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time.”

Click here for more information about the vaccine and to find out where you can recieve it.