UDoH shares COVID-19 testing center sites for this week

UTAH, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has released a list of COVID-19 testing sites for this week.

All sites below offer PCR and rapid antigen tests, and are open to people age 3 through adult. Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Box Elder County:

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Dr., Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 7/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Bear River Middle School, 300 E. 1500 South, Tremonton (east parking lot), Monday, 7/26–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 7/27–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Hyrum (drive-through), 695 E. Main St., Logan, Thursday, 7/29–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through), Monday, 7/26–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Grand Center, 182 N. 500 West, Moab (drive-through in the west lot), Friday, 7/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Fiddler’s Canyon, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Wednesday, 7/28–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 7/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Juab County:

Juab High School, 802 N. 650 East, (southeast parking lot) Nephi, Tuesday, 7/27–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 7/26–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 7/27 and Wednesday 7/28–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan (drive-through), Thursday, 7/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 7/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through), Wednesday, 7/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 7/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Utah County Health Department, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson, Wednesday, 7/28–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 7/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 7/30–12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S. 500 East, Ogden, Monday, 7/26 through Thursday, 7/29–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call 801-783-1829.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 7/26, Wednesday, 7/28 and Friday, 7/30–7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing location will be at 500 East on the west side of the campus and use parallel parking along the street), Tuesday, 7/27 through Friday, 7/30–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park, 1025 W. Motor Avenue (Enter through the northwest corner at 300 N and 1200 West.), Monday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday–9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, (drive-through), Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Wednesday, 7/28 and Friday 7/30–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State Street, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, July 26, Wednesday, 7/28–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S.), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 7/27 and Thursday 7/29–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Monday, 7/26 and Thursday, 7/29–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 W. 9800 South (drive through in the north parking area), South Jordan, Monday, 7/26 and Wednesday, 7/28–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5658 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the southeast parking lot closest to the outdoor pool complex, enter from Cougar Lane), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (mobile van testing in the south parking lot), Spanish Fork, Monday, 7/26, Friday, 7/30, and Saturday, 7/31–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Register here. Utah County Health Department, 354 E. 500 South, (mobile van event held in the parking lot. Do NOT enter the building.) American Fork, Tuesday, 7/27, and Friday, 7/30–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy., (mobile van testing event held in the parking area next to the baseball field) Eagle Mountain, Monday, 7/26 and Wednesday, 7/28–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Springville High School, 1205 E. 900 South (testing in the parking lot at the corner of 1350 East and 900 South), Springville, Tuesday, 7/27 and Thursday, 7/29–8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Saratoga Springs, 1320 N. Redwood Road, (mobile van event held in the old Smith’s grocery store parking lot at the corner of Redwood Road and Crossroads Blvd.), Saratoga Springs, Monday 7/26 and Wednesday 7/28–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (drive-through), Tuesday, 7/27 and Thursday, 7/29–2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.