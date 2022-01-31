UDoH shares free antigen test sites; 2 now converted to high-volume locations

UTAH, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has released this week’s COVID-19 antigen test sites.

Two locations — the Maverik Center in West Valley City and the BYU Stadium in Provo — have been converted to high-volume sites with increased traffic lanes.

They are broken down below by county, and by agency.

Box Elder County:

USU Brigham City Campus (South Lot), 175 E. 1000 South, Brigham City, Monday, 1/31, Wednesday, 2/2, Friday, 2/4—noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2/6—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Carbon County:

Castleview Hospital, 300 N. Hospital Dr., Price (drive-through in the parking lot), Saturday, 2/5–10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through in the northeast parking lot), Monday, 1/31—noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Bountiful Regional Center, 835 N. 400 East, North Salt Lake (outdoor drive-through in the east parking lot of the Bountiful Regional Center), Thursday, 2/3—noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Duchesne County:

Roosevelt/TriCounty Health Department, 409 S. 200 East, Roosevelt, (mobile van testing in the parking lot of the Roosevelt, UT satellite office of the Tri-County Health Department), Friday, 2/4–noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 2/5—noon-6 p.m. Register here.

Emery County:

Green River Medical Center, 585 Main St., Green River (drive-through in the parking lot), Thursday, 2/3—noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W. Main St., Castle Dale, Friday, 2/4—9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, 2/5—3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Register here. Huntington Fire Department, 360 N. Main St., Huntington, Friday, 2/4—3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 2/5—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Grand Center, 182 N. 500 West, Moab (drive-through in the west parking lot), Thursday, 2/3 and Friday, 2/4—noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2/5—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Juab County:

Juab School District Office, 346 East 600 North (drive-through in the west parking lot of the Juab School District Office), Nephi, Tuesday, 2/1–noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Morgan County:

41 N. State St., Morgan (Mobile van testing located in the parking lot between the Morgan County Fire Department and the Morgan City/County offices. Enter on State Street and Exit on N 100 W. street), Friday, 2/4—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Big Cottonwood Regional Park—Big Cottonwood Area, 4300 S. 1300 East, Millcreek (drive-through in the parking lot of Big Cottonwood Regional Park. Enter in the north entrance.) Monday—Sunday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

West Valley (Maverik Center), 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday, 1/31—7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2/1 and Wednesday, 2/2—7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, 2/3 and Friday, 2/4—7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. This location is now a high-volume site and can accommodate up to six lanes.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through in the southwest parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Bluffdale City Park, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale (drive-through in the middle parking lot), Monday, 1/31—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 2/1—noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

San Juan County:

Monticello Public Library, 80 Nm Main St., Monticello (drive-through in the library parking lot), Tuesday, 2/1–noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Bluff Community Center, 3rd East and Mulberry, Bluff Road, Bluff (outdoor drive-through in the SE parking lot of the Bluff Community Center, enter in on 3rd East), Wednesday, 2/2–8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Sanpete County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 20 S. 100 West, Mount Pleasant (Drive-through in the parking lot of the Central Utah Public Health Department), Monday, 1/31—noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday, 2/2—8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 2/3–noon to 7 p.m., Register here.

Summit County:

Richardson Flat Park-N-Ride, 3345 E. Richardson Flat Road, (outdoor drive-through in the parking lot), Park City, Monday, 1/31, Tuesday, 2/1, and Wednesday, 2/2—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

Tooele Park and Ride, 2450 North State Route 36, Tooele (drive-through in the center of the parking lot), Monday through Saturday–7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grantsville Baseball Stadium, 36 E. Cherry St., Grantsville (drive-through in the center of the stadium parking lot) Tuesday, 2/1 and Thursday, 2/3—noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Wendover Community Building, 112 300 South, Wendover (drive-through in the parking lot of the Wendover Community Building, Wednesday, 2/2—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Payson Community Pool, 655 S. Main St., Payson (drive-through in the south parking lot), Monday, 1/31—noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 2/1—10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, 2/3—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Willow Park, 9800 W. 300 North, (drive-through in the parking lot of Willow Park), Lehi, Tuesday, 2/1–8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2/2—noon to 7 p.m., Friday, 2/4–noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Highland City Hall, 5400 Civic Center Drive, Highland, (outdoor drive-through in the southeast parking lot), Monday, 1/31–noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

BYU Football Stadium, 1700 N. Canyon Road, Provo (drive through in the west parking lot of LaVell Edwards Stadium), Monday through Sunday—7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here. This location is a high-volume site and can accommodate up to 6 lanes.

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Event Center, 415 S. Southfield Road, Heber City (drive-through testing event), Saturday, 2/5—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Snowcrest Junior High School, 2755 N. Highway 162, Eden (outdoor drive-through in the north parking lot near the baseball field), Friday, 2/4–3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Dee Events Center, 4400 Harrison Blvd, Ogden (drive-through in the northeast parking lot), Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call 801-783-1829.

TourHealth test sites:

No symptoms required for testing at these sites. Tests provided include: swab PCR, saliva PCR, swab rapid antigen. Free Covid-19 testing for those ages 3 and older.

Box Elder County:

Bear River Health Department, 440 W. 600 North, Tremonton (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday, 1/31—8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, 2/1 and Thursday, 2/3–11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Hyrum (drive-through in the Hyrum rodeo grounds parking lot), Wednesday, 2/2, and Friday, 2/4—11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through in the south parking lot), Tuesday, 2/1–8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 2/3, Friday 2/4—10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 2/5—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Elk Ridge Middle School, 3659 W. 9800 South (drive through in the north parking area), South Jordan, Monday through Friday–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5658 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the southeast parking lot closest to the outdoor pool complex; enter from Cougar Lane), Monday through Friday–11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Springville High School, 1015 E. 900 South (testing in the field house parking lot), Springville, Tuesday, 2/1 and Thursday, 2/3–7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Russell Swenson Ballpark, 171 W. 300 South, Spanish Fork, Monday, 1/31, Wednesday, 2/2, and Friday, 2/4–8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

LDS Church, 272 S. 700 West, Hurricane (drive-through in the north parking lot of the church), Monday, 1/31–11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

George E Wahlen Park, 4125 S. 1900 West, Roy, (Outdoor drive-through in the SE parking lot of George E Wahlen Park east of the pickleball courts and south of the America First Credit Union office building. Enter on the 1900 W side.), Monday, 1/31, Tuesday, 2/1, Wednesday, 2/2, Friday, 2/4, and Saturday, 2/5–11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TourHealth sites will be emailed to you. For issues with your test results, call (888) 918-2297 or email [email protected].

UDOH mobile test team sites:

The following sites offer testing for those ages three and older but there is no age limit with regard to saliva tests as long as the child can independently produce the required amount of saliva.

Davis County:

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, Kaysville (testing located in the P1 parking lot), Monday through Friday–noon to 6 p.m., Saturday—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

UDOT Driving Range, 4550 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the parking lot), Monday through Friday–7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday–7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Utah State Fairpark, 1025 Motor Ave, Salt Lake City (drive-through; enter at 1100 W. 300 N.), Monday through Friday–11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Old Workforce Services Building, 7292 State St., Midvale, (drive thru test site with permanent tents. Enter and exit off State Street.) Monday through Friday–noon to 6 p.m., Saturday—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East, Salt Lake City (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S.), Monday, 1/31 and Wednesday, 2/2–4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Saratoga Springs, 1320 N. Redwood Road, (mobile van event held in the old Smith’s grocery store parking lot at the corner of Redwood Road and Crossroads Blvd.), Saratoga Springs, Monday, 1/31, Wednesday, 2/2–noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 2/5—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Parkway (mobile van testing event held in the parking area next to the baseball field) Eagle Mountain, Tuesday, 2/1 and Thursday, 2/3–8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (mobile van event located in the rear of the aquatic center parking lot), Tuesday, 2/1, and Thursday, 2/3–1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from [email protected] 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

For the most accurate results, we recommend people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

Self-Serve Kiosks

Iron County:

Self Serve Kiosk

11 S. Cross Hollow Drive, Cedar City, Monday—noon–8 p.m., Tuesday—7 a.m.–8 p.m., Thursday—7 a.m.–3 p.m., Friday—noon–8 p.m., Saturday—noon–8 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Self Serve Kiosk

Atwood Innovation Plaza, 453 S. 600 East, St. George, Monday to Friday–8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

To order free at-home tests from the federal government visit https://www.covidtests.gov/.

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.