UDoH shares free antigen testing sites for week

UTAH, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday shared free antigen testing sites for this week.
The tests are available to ages 3 through adult. The list follows:
TestUtah sites:
Box Elder County
- Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Drive, Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 6/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Cache County
- Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Logan (drive-through) Thursday, 6/17, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.
Davis County
- Ellison Park, 700 North 2200 West, Layton (drive-through), Monday, 6/14 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.
Grand County
- Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S. Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 6/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Iron County
- Fiddler’s Canyon, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Friday, 6/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Juab County
- Juab High School, 802 N. 650 East, (southeast parking lot) Nephi, Tuesday, 6/15 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Salt Lake County
- West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan (drive-through), Thursday, 6/17 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday. 6/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
- Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 6/14 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 6/15 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
- Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Complex, 5624 Cougar Lane, Kearns (drive-through in the east parking lot), Monday through Thursday, 6/14 to 6/17 – 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register here.
Summit County
- Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/16 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 6/17 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Utah County
- Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 6/18 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
- Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, Monday, 6/14 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 6/15 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
- Utah County Health Department, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson, Wednesday, 6/16 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 6/17 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Weber County
- North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (drive-through), Tuesday, 6/15 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/16 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.
Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.
UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:
Davis County
- 5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 West and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 6/14, Wednesday, 6/16, and Friday 6/18 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) and Saturday, 6/19 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.
- Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, (a mobile van event held in P1 parking lot on the south side of campus on Davis Tech Drive), Kaysville, Tuesday, 6/15, and Thursday, 6/17 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here.
Salt Lake County
- Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.
- Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 North and 1200 West), Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Register here.
- Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.
- Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Wednesday, 6/16 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.
- Murray High School, 5450 S. State St., Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Monday, 6/14, Wednesday, 6/16, and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) Register here.
- Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 6/15 and Thursday 6/17 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Register here.
- Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Monday, 6/14 and Wednesday, 6/16 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here.
Uintah County
- TriCounty Health Department, 133 S. 500 East, Vernal, Tuesday, 6/1 and Thursday, 6/17 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.
Utah County
- Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 South and 1200 West by the athletic field (drive-through), Wednesday, 6/16 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.
- Nebo School District Offices, 350 S. Main, (mobile van testing in the south parking lot), Spanish Fork, Monday, 6/14 and Saturday, 6/19 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Register here.
- Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Ave. (mobile van testing in the east side parking lot), Provo, Tuesday, 6/15 and Thursday, 6/17 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.
- Westlake High School, 99 N. Thunder Blvd., (mobile van testing in the south parking lot by the band trailer), Saratoga Springs, Monday. 6/14, and Wednesday, 6/16 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Weber County
- Weber State University, 1348 E. 3850 South, (lower campus, right in front of the information booth) Ogden, Tuesday, 6/15 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.
Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.
For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.
For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.