UDoH update: 20 COVID-19 deaths include child victim, 24,147 new cases documented since Friday

UTAH, Jan. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 24,147 documented since the last report, which was on Friday.

A Weber County boy is among the newly dead, the statement says.

Known positive cases in Utah now stand at 706,183 since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to data quality analysis, 296 previously reported cases have been removed from the total count.

Of the newly announced cases, 3,849 are in school children: 1,210 in ages 5 through 10, 830 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 1,809 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Total known Utah deaths now stand at 3,907 total deaths. Of the 20 additional deaths, five occurred prior to Dec. 10, the UDoH statement says.

The newly reported deaths were of:

A Carbon County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two A Davis County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Piute County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two Washington County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County boy between 15 and 24, designated as a minor, not hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 4,648,322 total vaccines administered which is 30,818 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,434,010 people tested. This is an increase of 56,820 people tested since Friday.

It reports 8,143,456 total tests administered, an increase of 104,425 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 7,768 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 31.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.4%.

There are 541 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,414, the UDoH statement says.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah