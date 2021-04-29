UDOT announces east-west closure on 10400 South crossing Bangerter Highway staring Sunday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced crews will implement an east-west closure on 10400 South crossing Bangerter Highway starting Sunday, May 2.

The closure, similar to the east-west closure on 12600 South, will facilitate the construction of the underpass, said a tweet from UDOT. This closure will be in place through November 2021.

East-west travel at 10400 S across Bangerter will be restricted; while north-south drivers on mainline Bangerter will have free-flow travel with the permanent removal of the traffic signal.

Right-hand turns to/from 10400 South will be allowed, and dual left-turn lanes will be installed at 9800 South to accommodate the detour.

The video below shows detour routes.