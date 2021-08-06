UDOT announces extended closure of Cottonwood Wash Bridge on SR-95

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is extending the closure of the Cottonwood Wash Bridge on State Route 95 west of Blanding for an additional 60 days.

“A bridge evaluation team determined the collapse of sandstone at the footing of the east abutment is significant enough to close the bridge for public safety while UDOT pursues an emergency repair to the structure,” said a news release from UDOT.

“Engineers say it appears high flows in the wash during flash flooding scoured a lower layer of rock away, leaving the upper layer of rock unsupported. The bridge was built in 1959 and spans approximately 110 feet.”

The current closure of SR-95 extends approximately 28 miles from the junction of U.S. Highway 191 to SR-261. UDOT crews have deployed portable electronic message boards from several maintenance stations in southern Utah to key highway junctions to help inform motorists of the closure.

UDOT recommends Interstate 70 to State Route 24, through Hanksville, for paved access to Upper Lake Powell and other outdoor recreational destinations west of Blanding.

“UDOT also warns drivers that cellular phone GPS mapping apps for motorized vehicles may not be reliable in the region for routes off of the state and national highway systems,” the news release said.

Public inquiries regarding the bridge repair project may be sent to sr95bridge@utah.gov.

For the latest on Utah road and traffic conditions please visit udottraffic.utah.gov or check the UDOT Traffic App.