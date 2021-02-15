UDOT announces Monday afternoon closure of SR-210 for avalanche control

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 15, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced a Monday afternoon closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche control.

“Road Closure Alert: #SR210 will be closing for UDOT mid-canyon avalanche mitigation,” said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyon. “Uphill traffic to close at 2 p.m. Downhill traffic to close at Snowbird Entry 1 (Gate C) at 3 p.m. Estimated re-opening is 4 p.m.”

Alta Ski Area’s Albion traffic lot will be closed by 2:15 p.m. and Wildcat lot will be closed by 2:30 p.m. Snowbird entry 2-4 will be closed by 2:45 p.m. and Snowbird entry 1 will be closed by 3 p.m.

A Monday morning tweet from UDOT Avalanche said: “All terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B through Cardiff backcountry closed. Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and areas underneath Cardiff. Extends 1,000 meters into Big Cottonwood Canyon.” This closure will be in effect until 5 p.m.