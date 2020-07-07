UDOT announces nightly closures on SR-201

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation recommends drivers plan ahead for upcoming lane closures on State Route 201 near 5600 West scheduled to start tonight and continue for the next several nights.

A news news release from UDOT said lanes will be closed on SR-201 during the following times:

Tuesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 8, at 5 a.m.: eastbound and westbound SR-201 reduced to one lane.

Wednesday, July 8, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, July 9, at 5 a.m.: all westbound lanes closed; eastbound SR-201 reduced to one lane.

Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. to Friday, July 10, at 5 a.m.: all eastbound lanes closed; westbound SR-201 reduced to one lane.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions to continue from July 9 through July 12, but times and directions are to be determined. These restrictions will allow crews to continue bridge demolition and prep work for the Mountain View Corridor bridge over SR-201.

Current construction is focused on extending the Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South to SR-201 with ramps to California Avenue. Upcoming work will include:

Completing the new Cilma Drive bridge over Mountain View.

Setting girders to bridge over SR-201 in late July or early August.

Reconstruction of the 5600 West bridge over SR-201 in mid-August.

Asphalt and concrete paving beginning in late July.

“Construction began on the extension from 4100 South to SR-201 in spring 2019 and is slated to be completed in summer 2021,” the news release said. “Mountain View Corridor is using a phased construction approach designed to balance transportation needs with available funds. Initial construction includes two lanes in each direction with signalized intersections and biking and walking trails.”

Future construction phases will build out the remainder of the corridor by converting intersections to interchanges and adding inside lanes to achieve a fully functional freeway. The corridor will eventually be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to SR-73 in Utah County.

For the most up-to-date Mountain View Corridor information and notifications click here.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.