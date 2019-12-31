UDOT announces overhead sign work taking place overnight Friday, Saturday

Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced overhead sign work taking place overnight on Friday and Saturday this week.

UDOT announced Tuesday that on Interstate 15 in Farmington, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights, crews will be conducting overhead sign work southbound, from Shepard Lane to Park Lane.

Also from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights on Interstate 215 in North Salt Lake, crews will be conducting overhead sign work northbound, from 2000 North to the Legacy Parkway interchange.

On U.S. Highway 89 in Farmington, during the same time period, crews will be conducting overhead sign work from Cherry Hills to Park Lane.

“Lanes will be closed or restricted, so reduce speed, move to open lanes as directed,” said a tweet from UDOT.