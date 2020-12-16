UDOT announces year-end construction totals for 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation completed 135 projects statewide during 2020, with a total value of $1.05 billion, officials said Wednesday.

“Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and UDOT is continually working to meet current and future transportation needs while keeping the existing highway system in good condition,” said a news release from UDOT. “This year, UDOT widened highways, added passing lanes, repaved and reconstructed roads, and added safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and wildlife. The list below highlights some of the notable projects completed this year statewide.”

I-15 Technology Corridor — Utah County: In Lehi, crews widened a four-mile segment of I-15 from four lanes to six in each direction; replaced existing asphalt with new concrete pavement; built 17 bridges, including a new one over I-15 at Triumph Boulevard; rebuilt the interchanges at SR-92 and 2100 North; added a new one-way frontage road system, the first of its kind in Utah; and constructed a new multi-use trail system that connects to nearby regional trails including the Murdock Canal and Jordan River trails. As a result, the rush-hour commute on southbound I-15 from Point of the Mountain to Lehi Main Street is expected to be twice as fast: taking seven minutes on average, versus 14 minutes prior to construction.

U.S. Highway 40; Strawberry Passing Lanes — Wasatch County: Near Strawberry Reservoir, this project extended the westbound passing lane on U.S. 40 an additional five miles east of Daniels Summit. It repaved 16 miles of the highway and constructed a new wildlife undercrossing. These improvements will help make the highway safer for drivers as well as area wildlife.

I-80; SR-201 to SR-36 Auxiliary Lane — Tooele County: This project improved traffic flow in western Salt Lake and eastern Tooele counties by adding a new exit-only lane on westbound I-80 between SR-201 and SR-36. It provides a much greater merge distance for drivers, which will reduce congestion, especially during the evening rush hour.

I-15; Exit 16 Interchange — Washington County: Near Hurricane, this project widened three miles of I-15 along with SR-9 under the freeway. Crews also replaced the two I-15 bridges over SR-9, redesigned the freeway on-ramps, and improved storm drain systems. These upgrades will improve traffic flow and make it easier for drivers to connect between I-15 and SR-9, the main route to Zion National Park.

SR-10; 3200 South to 1150 South — Carbon County: This project widened SR-10 south of Price to add a center turn lane and wider shoulders. Crews also added new sidewalks, curb and gutter, and upgraded the drainage system and underground utilities. These improvements will help traffic flow more smoothly and enhance safety for drivers.

U.S. Highway 89; SR-30 intersection improvements and truck escape ramp — Rich County: In the Bear Lake area, a new traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades were installed at the intersection of U.S. 89 and SR-30 in Garden City. UDOT also built a state-of-the-art truck escape ramp along U.S. 89 to help semi drivers safely stop in case of emergencies while descending from Logan Canyon.

In 2020, work also continued on major projects, including the U.S. Highway 89 widening and reconstruction in Davis County; I-15 Express Lanes extension in Davis and Weber counties; northbound I-15 widening and the construction of a collector/distributor system in Salt Lake County; U.S. Highway 191 widening and reconstruction in Grand County; and the Southern Parkway extension in Washington County. Most of these projects will be completed in the next 12-24 months.

For the latest information on road conditions and traffic restrictions on Utah highways, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.