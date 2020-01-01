UDOT Avalanche announces backcountry closures for New Year’s Day

Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation Avalanche announced two backcountry closures New Year’s Day.

Both the closures are in Little Cottonwood Canyon and run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., said a tweet from UDOT Avalanche.

The first closure is all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B to Hellgate Condos. The closure extends 1,000 meters into Big Cottonwood.

The second closure is all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek; Superior through Cardiff backcountry.

“Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and areas underneath Cardiff,” the tweet said.

For more information click here for the UDOT Avalanche page.