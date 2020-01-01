UDOT Avalanche announces backcountry closures for New Year’s Day

The first closure is all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B to Hellgate Condos. The closure extends 1,000 meters into Big Cottonwood. Map Courtesy: Utah Avalanche

Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation Avalanche announced two backcountry closures New Year’s Day.

Both the closures are in Little Cottonwood Canyon and run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., said a tweet from UDOT Avalanche.

The first closure is all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B to Hellgate Condos. The closure extends 1,000 meters into Big Cottonwood.

The second closure is all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek; Superior through Cardiff backcountry.

“Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and areas underneath Cardiff,” the tweet said.

For more information click here for the UDOT Avalanche page.

The second closure is all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek, Superior through Cardiff backcountry. Map Courtesy: Utah Avalanche

