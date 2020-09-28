UDOT: Construction alerts for Hwy. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon and SR-201 ramp closures

UTAH, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation has issued two construction alerts, one for Sunday night through Monday morning on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, and one for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights on multiple ramps to westbound state Route 201.

U.S. Highway 6 will be reduced to one lane with flaggers alternating traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon, at mileposts 178-182 from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, UDOT tweeted. Prepare for possible delays through the area.

The following ramps to westbound SR-201 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 28-30): 700 West on ramp and north- and southbound Interstate 15 to westbound SR-201. Use alternative routes.

