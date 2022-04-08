UDOT construction season starts this weekend with I-80 closing, bridge slide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation has announced that construction season will begin this weekend with a closure on Interstate 80.

I-80 will be closed in both directions between Foothill Drive and 700 East in Salt Lake City starting tonight, April 8, at 9 p.m., through Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m.

“During this closure, crews will demolish the 1700 East bridge over I-80 and slide a new bridge — which has been constructed next to the existing bridge — into place. This innovative method of bridge construction, pioneered in Utah, reduces delays and traffic restrictions for drivers,” says a UDOT news release issued Friday morning.

The 1700 East bridge was built in the 1960s, and the new bridge, which will have a 14-foot-wide path on the west side and a new sidewalk and bike lane on the east side, is expected to provide a smoother ride for drivers and enhanced safety for cyclists and pedestrians, UDOT said.

The project is one of 175 under construction in 2022, with a total value of $2.5 billion, according to the news release.

Other major projects are listed below.

Davis County

West Davis Highway: $750 million — UDOT is building a new 16-mile, four-lane divided highway through western Davis County between Interstate 15 in Farmington and the future extension of state Route 193 in West Point. Six new interchanges will provide access to Farmington, Kaysville, Layton and Syracuse. The project includes over 10 miles of new trails. Construction began in 2021 and is scheduled to be finished by 2024. More information is available at westdavis.udot.utah.gov.

U.S. 89: $473 million — UDOT is widening U.S. 89 from four lanes to six and removing stoplights between state Route 193 in Layton and Main Street in Farmington. The project includes four new interchanges and two new bridges over the highway, along with new frontage roads, pedestrian underpasses, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements. Construction began in 2020 and is slated to finish in 2023. More information is available at udot.utah.gov/us89.

Cache County

S.R. 30: $75 million — Reconstruct and widen S.R. 30 from the S.R. 23 junction near Mendon to 1000 West in Logan. Will include a new pedestrian underpass at S.R. 23. Construction starts this spring and is scheduled to finish in 2023. More information is available at udot.utah.gov/go/sr30.

Salt Lake County

I-80 & I-215: $146.5 million — Remove existing pavement and replace it with new concrete on I-80 from 1300 East to 2300 East and I-215 from 3300 South to 4500 South. Add a new eastbound lane to this section of I-80, and replace or widen four bridges, including the 1700 East bridge being demolished and replaced this weekend. Construction began in 2021, and all lanes on the project are scheduled to be open by the end of 2023. More information is available at udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast.

Redwood Road: $14.4 million — Add a northbound lane from 6200 South to the I-215 interchange and rebuild the 6200 South intersection to add a new continuous flow left-turn to the northbound lanes. Add lanes and ramp meters to the eastbound and westbound I-215 on-ramps. Construction will start later this year and is scheduled for completion in fall 2023. More information is available at udot.utah.gov/go/redwoodroadupdated.

Utah/Wasatch counties

I-15 (Utah County): $79.1 million — This project will build a new interchange between 400 South (S.R. 77) in Springville and Main Street (S.R. 156)/U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork. Crews also will widen 1600 South/2700 North from Spanish Fork Main Street to S.R. 51. Construction will start later this year and is scheduled for completion in 2025. More information is available at udot.utah.gov/i15springvillespanishfork

U.S. 40 (Wasatch County): $11.9 million — UDOT is replacing sections of old pavement between the junction with S.R. 32 and the Wasatch/Summit County line and replacing the bridge driving surfaces over the Provo River. Construction started this spring and is scheduled to finish by 2023. More information is available at udotinput.utah.gov/us40improved

U.S. 189 and U.S. 40 (Utah and Wasatch counties): $6.7 million — Replace sections of guardrail in Provo Canyon with concrete barriers; add rumble strips to a section of U.S. 40 from 800 North in Heber to the intersection with S.R. 32. Construction began in 2021 and is scheduled to finish this fall. More information is available at udotinput.utah.gov/provocanyonbarrier.

Wasatch and Duchesne counties

U.S. 40: $5.5 million — Improve about 30 miles of U.S. 40 between Soldier Creek (near Strawberry Reservoir) and Duchesne. Work will include crack sealing, asphalt repairs, placement of a new road surface (chip seal), and road sign updates. Construction will start this spring and end this summer.

Millard, Beaver and Iron counties

I-15 and I-70: $20.1 million — Repave three sections of I-15 from Beaver through Cedar City and replace driving surface and barrier walls on the I-70 bridge over I-15. Construction starts later this spring and will continue through fall.

Grand and San Juan counties

U.S. 191: $15.9 million — Construct a new 2.5-mile southbound passing lane on U.S. 191 just south of the I-70 junction. Includes repaving the highway from north Moab to the S.R. 313 junction and from south Moab to the La Sal junction (S.R. 46). Construction will start later this summer and is scheduled to be finished by 2023. More information is available at udot.utah.gov/go/us191corridor.

Iron and Kane counties

S.R. 14: $13.5 million — Build a new 2-mile eastbound passing lane in Cedar Canyon east of Cedar City and repave several miles of the highway farther east in Kane County. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and end in 2023.

UDOT is reminding drivers that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.