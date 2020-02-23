UDOT crews clear rockfall from Big Cottonwood Canyon; warn more could fall

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews have cleared up a rockfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday, but officials are warning that more rocks could fall due to the warming temperatures.

“Attention drivers in #BCCroad #SR190,” said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 12:30 p.m. “We have reports of rockfall on the roadway. Please be alert and drive with caution. A plow is en route to clean up. Thanks for your patience!”

An hour later, a follow-up tweet said: “Rockfall of varying size has been cleared from Dogwood (MM4) to Cardiff (MM 10) in #BCCroad #SR190. With the warm temps, more rockfall is possible so please be cautious.”

