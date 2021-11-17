UDOT expands Cottonwood Canyons Sticker Program

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is implementing the Cottonwood Canyons Sticker Program for the third consecutive winter season.

The goal of the UDOT Cottonwood Canyons sticker program is to increase vehicle safety and preparedness in the canyons by pre-inspecting vehicle tires for winter driving conditions in advance of drivers traveling to the canyons, said a news release.

“Originally the sticker program was only available to canyon residents and workers,” the news release said. “Last year, UDOT expanded the pilot program to the public. This year UDOT is including Burt Brothers Tire and Service shops as additional tire inspection sites to make the program more accessible to those who want to participate. UDOT chose to incorporate sticker inspection locations outside of the Cottonwoods Maintenance Shed to provide opportunities for the public to get their tires inspected at times and locations that are convenient for them.”

Stickers will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Participation in the sticker program is free of charge and completely voluntary.

At this time, the sticker program only applies to the Cottonwood Canyons. Stickers are not required to drive in Big or Little Cottonwood Canyons.

To sign up, click here.